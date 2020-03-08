Heading into Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, newly-recovered Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) are back at their respective camps – with "The Whisperers War" crossing a point of no return in "Morning Star." As Daryl and the residents of Hilltop ready for Alpha's first major wave of walker attack, a question must be answered: at what point is Hilltop still worth saving – and at what point would they be willing to lose this battle to win the war.

But while we've gotten a glimpse of what's going on at both respective camps, what about Carol (Melissa McBride)? That's a question Ezekiel (Khary Payton) answers for himself in the following scene – as "The King" and "The Queen" reunite:

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 11 "Morning Star": With the Whisperers coming for Hilltop, the communities must decide whether to run or fight.

When AMC's The Walking Dead returns for its second-half of season 10, our group of survivors are trapped… some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers… others, in a spiral of suspicion and grief — all orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching and one step ahead of the communities. Through this conflict and all they've lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again. But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.