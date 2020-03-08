"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star": Lydia, Carol Share Brutal Truths [PREVIEW]

Tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) making moves that will drive "The Whisperers War" far past the point of no return. As we head into "Morning Star", Daryl and Hilltop prepare for Alpha's "scorched earth" wave of walkers, but will they have the resources and soldiers needd to stop an onslaught the likes of which they've never seen? Let's hope Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) convinced her of his plan

the walking dead
AMC

But for this next preview, the focus stays on Carol (Melissa McBride). After the previous preview showed Ezekiel (Khary Payton) reuniting with his "Queen", we're now getting a look at a brutally honest and heartbreaking exchange between Carol and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) – and just to give you a heads-up? This clip's a rough one on "the feels"…

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 11 "Morning Star": With the Whisperers coming for Hilltop, the communities must decide whether to run or fight.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star":
Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Dan Fogler as Luke – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star":
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Samantha Morton as Alpha – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star":
Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Dan Fogler as Luke – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star":
Samantha Morton as Alpha – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star":
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan- The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
"The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star":
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Samantha Morton as Alpha – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
Samantha Morton as Alpha – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Samantha Morton as Alpha – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
Credit: Jace Downs/AMC
Credit: Jace Downs/AMC

When AMC's The Walking Dead returns for its second-half of season 10, our group of survivors are trapped… some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers… others, in a spiral of suspicion and grief — all orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching and one step ahead of the communities. Through this conflict and all they've lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again.

But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.

