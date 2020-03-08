The Return of Commander Cold?! Flash #751 [Preview]

The Flash #751 is in stores from DC Comics this week, by Joshua Williamson, Rafa Sandoval, and Howard Porter. Last issue contained a lot of shocking reveals with implications for the future of 5G, but what about the Flash's day-to-day concerns?

For example, in this preview, Flash is taking a trip down memory lane…

…as he battles Godspeed in front of the Flash Museum.

But while the Flash is busy dealing with personal drama…

…Iris West is onto more important matters inside.





And she makes a big discovery: a message left behind by the now-deceased Commander Cold.

Who, Iris? Who?! We won't find out until Flash #751 hits stores on Wednesday.

FLASH #751

JAN200541

(W) Joshua Williamson (CA) Rafa Sandoval, Howard Porter

The Flash battles Godspeed as "Flash Age" continues! In this issue, Paradox enlists Godspeed in his mission to erase the Flash legacy from existence! But when Godspeed's allegiance comes into question, Paradox proves he may be the strongest foe Barry Allen's ever faced!

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99