The Nebula Western You've Been Waiting for in Nebula #2 [Preview]

Nebula #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics this week, by Vita Ayala and Claire Roe, and while you may have been expecting an epic spacefaring adventure, it turns out this comic has veered toward a different genre: the Western.

As Nebula has lost her memories, has damaged cybernetics, and is marooned on a strange desert planet.

As Nebula chills with her new friend Adira, she tries to put herself back together.

But her body and soul mending session is interrupted.

As some local bullies look to extort Adira.

But Nebula is having none of it.

The adventures of the Alien with No Name continue in Nebula #2.

NEBULA #2 (OF 5)
JAN200940
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Claire Roe (CA) Jen Bartel
• Marooned on an unknown planet, Nebula has been stripped of her memories!
• Struggling to find out where she is, what hope does Nebula have of finding herself?
• And more importantly, will Nebula be able to recover her wits before her infamous reputation puts her in someone else's crosshairs?
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

