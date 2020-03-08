The Avengers Take Scott Lang Seriously in Ant-Man #3 [Preview]

Ant-Man #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics this week, by Zeb Wells and Dylan Burnett, as the titular Ant-Man struggles to get respect in this preview.

First of all, he doesn't seem to be getting a lot of respect at home…

…where what is effectively his work-wife, an ant named Pam, is giving him all kinds of crap.

At Avengers mountain, the Avengers don't exactly seem to hold Scott in high esteem either.

Not does it appear they value his contributions.

They do have a lead on Macrothrax though, so at least thing are looking up in that regard.

Ant-Man #3 hits stores on Wednesday.

ANT-MAN #3 (OF 5)

JAN200933

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Dylan Burnett (CA) Eduard Petrovich

• The threat of Macrothrax and the impending invasion looms large!

• With no choice but to call the Avengers for help, will Ant-Man be able to convince them to take both this threat and himself seriously?

• Plus, when a certain web-slinging hero joins the investigation, will the stage be big enough for two wise-cracking crime fighters?

• Guest-starring Spider-Man and the Black Cat!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99