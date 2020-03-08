"Star Wars": Joonas Suotamo Celebrates Carrie Fisher for International Women's Day

It's hard to argue with Star Wars' Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo's choice to celebrate on International Women's Day. He tweeted a photo of himself in costume hugging the late Carrie Fisher with the caption, "Happy #InternationalWomensDay. My Hero."

Suotamo's "Star Wars" History

Suotamo initially shared the role of Chewbacca with the late Peter Mayhew in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Due to Mayhew's poor health, he filmed limited scenes, mostly sitting. Suotamo took on the more physical scenes. Following TFA, Mayhew retired from the role passing the torch to his younger counterpart.

Suotamo reprised the role for The Last Jedi (2017), Solo (2018), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019) warming future generations of Star Wars fans. What made the tweet poignant was Fisher's untimely passing in 2016. She did complete her scenes for TLJ prior to her passing. Director J.J. Abrams repurposed deleted scenes from TFA with help of CG and her daughter, Billie Lourd to complete Leia's final chapter.

Lasting Legacy

Playing Princess Leia Organa since A New Hope (1977), she inspired generations of women as a pioneering positive role model in science fiction. Leia was far from the damsel in distress often depicted in fantasy. She held her own with her brother Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and rogue Han Solo (Harrison Ford) throughout the original trilogy as a leader of the Rebel Alliance to the sequel trilogy as general of the Resistance.

Fisher lived her life as vociferously as her counterpart solidifying her status as a feminist icon. Not only was she successful an actor, but also as a writer and comedienne.

The Rise of Skywalker will be available on Digital HD on March 17, physical media (DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K) on March 31, and Disney+ in October.