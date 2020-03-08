Feel the force! Space Force, that is.

Unless you've been hiding under a rock and ignoring all things American politics (can't say that I blame you), you know that a certain President of the United States added a certain militarized space auxiliary to the armed forces.

Officially… under the USAF, the Space Force is currently responsible for monitoring air space and acting as an early warning defense for satellites and shuttles in the upper atmosphere and outer space.

Humorously… they've been the source of all the late night punchlines and ribbing from basically the entire country. Academy Award nominee and The Office alum Steve Carell is no exception – in fact, he's adding space fuel to the space fire, so to speak.

Netflix has teamed with Carell and Greg Daniels to bring you essentially The Office… in space!

Not exactly that, but kinda-sorta exactly that. It's "the story of the men and women who have to figure this out", according to the trailer.

What is Space Force? We don't know, and neither do they – which will make for some amazing and hilarious shenanigans and episodes, I'm sure.

All we do know is that Carell is of course creating and starring alongside Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, John Malkovich, among other big names (we'll have them listed below). I mean, I'm sure actors are stumbling over each other to try and get on this show – it's sure to read like a who's who of comedic actors.

Beyond that, we don't know a whole lot about the show, but that isn't slowing down the hype train one bit.

Really, they had me at The Office and "space" (no, not Office Space – though that would be fantastic as well). Like Space Office! Really, I imagine that it's going to highlight the bureaucracy of military branches given an abundance of resources and no real direction for comedic effect – and I am so here for it.

I mean, I'm here for really anything "space", but add in Michael Scott? Scotty goes to space (force)!

It appears to be in post-production and the Netflix page for it is up, so I'd say later on this year is a good bet for this show to drop.

Netflix's new 10-episode workplace comedy stars Carell, John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House) in a workplace comedy that's centered around the people on Earth who have been tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services.

Series co-creator Carell is also set to executive produce, with Daniels serving as showrunner and executive producer. Joining them for their take on Donald Trump's Space Force initiative as executive producer is 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct two of the series' episodes, including the pilot.