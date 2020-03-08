"No Time To Die": Danny Boyle's "Crazy, Madcap Ideas" Just Didn't Quite Work

No Time To Die was a bit of a mess production-wise way before it got delayed from April to November of this year. There was a debate whether or not star Daniel Craig was going to return to the role and then there was the issue with directors. First, they hired Danny Boyle and he was let go for Cary Joji Fukunaga which set the movie back another release date. While the people involved with the movie did talk about why they decided to part ways with Boyle Total Film spoke to production designer Mark Tildesley who explained that Boyle's ideas just didn't mesh with what the producers had planned.

"Unfortunately Danny's crazy, madcap ideas didn't quite tie up with what Barbara and Michael had planned. It was definitely a good thing to do. Maybe another time though. I'm revving Barbara up to have another go with Danny." Tildesley added that the script Boyle was working on, written with Trainspotting's John Hodge, featured "some extraordinary ideas, they just needed a little pulling together".

Writer Neal Purvis went on to say that he and writer Robert Wade were brought on to work on the screenplay for No Time To Die and that the screenplay changed even more once Fukunaga was brought on.

"Effectively, we went back to what we'd done," Purvis, who has worked on all Craig's Bond films, said. "And then we changed things with Cary over several months in the attic at Eon."

The last James Bond movie had a messy script so we're hoping that No Time To Die is a little more coherent despite the fact that there were so many people working on the screenplay. Just because there were a lot of behind-the-scenes issues with this movie doesn't mean that it's going to be a mess. However, the production woes are part of the DNA of this movie whether anyone involved wants to admit it or not. We'll just have to see how everything works out come November.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2020.