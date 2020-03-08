New Video Highlights the Badass Women of Star Wars

Happy International Women's Day everyone! There are a ton of badass women in media but Star Wars has been working to bring more of those women to the frontlines ever since someone pointed out that Leia was one of like three women who apparently existed in the original trilogy. Between the movies and the various TV shows, women have been making their own way in a galaxy far, far away and Disney and Lucasfilm released a video today to help celebrate all of those badass female characters.

While there is a badass woman in charge of Star Wars with Kathleen Kennedy we are still hoping for more women behind the camera of our Star Wars media soon. A woman still hasn't directed a Star Wars movie and while we are making some progress on the TV front with amazing women like Deborah Chow showrunning the new Obi-Wan series and directing two episodes of The Mandalorian or Bryce Dallas Howard directing an episode of The Mandalorian we still have a long way to go.

There is also the lack of women of color on screen in Star Wars which is also lacking. That isn't detrimental to the women we have working and on-screen. While Lucasfilm is patting themselves on the back for this video it wouldn't be International Women's Day if we didn't acknowledge that we still have a long way to go and continue to ask our media companies to do better.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams, stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.