NetherRealm Studios Finally Gives Spawn A "Mortal Kombat 11" Trailer

During Final Kombat 2020 today, NetherRealm Studios had the proper reveal trailer for Spawn to be a character in Mortal Kombat 11. As part of the presentation, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon came out along with the special guest to make it authentic, actor Keith David. The two talked about bringing an authentic version of the character to the game after having fans request it for years. They'll get their chance as he makes his way into the game on March 17th.

As for the trailer, this is basically every Spawn fan's dream. You are getting a bunch of moves and maneuvers you've only ever seen in comic book form. There's a lot of references here from diving off the tower with the cross, to the way the chains and the cape work, to the UK costume which makes a surprise appearance. If you've been reading the comic for the past couple of decades, this entire ordeal should make you happy. Also, as part of Spawn joining the game, Kombat Pack owners will also have access to the new Spawn-inspired character skin, "Hellspawn" Jacqui Briggs. Plus, three new costumes in a Matinee Skin Pack featuring "Osh Tekk Vandal" Kotal Kahn, "Swashbuckler" Erron Black and "Space Marine" Jacqui Briggs.

Enjoy the trailer as he'll be in Mortal Kombat 11 in a few weeks. And we'll have more to say about the character later this week as we got to try them out in person in Chicago during Final Kombat 2020.