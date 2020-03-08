Mike Mignola Hellboy Original Artwork, Up for Auction at Heritage

We noted some of the Dave Sim, Mike Allred, Jack Kirby, Murphy Anderson, Frank Frazetta, Jim Lee and Carl Barks' original artwork being offered for sale from Heritage Auctions in a big new original artwork lot. Well, there are plenty more from some of the biggest names in North American comic books, and Bleeding Cool may be spotlighting a few over the weekend – and the auction price currently being bid. Such as a number of Hellboy pages from Mike Mignola.

Mike Mignola Hellboy: In the Chapel of Moloch Story Page 19 Original Art (Dark Horse, 2008). Hellboy battles a possessed statue as the artist pleads with him not too. Inspiration comes in all forms in this supernatural tale from Mignola, who has cornered the market when it comes to paranormal-themed comics. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 8.75" x 13.25". Signed by Mignola at the bottom right. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $1950.

Mike Mignola Dark Horse Presents #7 Story Page 6 Hellboy Original Art (Dark Horse, 2011). Hellboy battles an Aztec mummy during his five-month "drunken weekend" in Mexico. From the story "Hellboy Versus the Aztec Mummy", as told by luchador Fernando "The Blue Fury" Landa, Mignola's paranormal tales of Hellboy continue to entertain. Rendered in ink over graphite on Dark Horse Bristol board with an image area of 8.75" x 13.25". Signed by Mignola at the bottom right. In Excellent condition.Current bid: $1850.

Mike Mignola Hellboy: The Third Wish #2 Story Page 7 Original Art (Dark Horse, 2002). Originally conceived as a Sub-Mariner story back in 1983, The Third Wish was written and finalized ten years later as a Hellboy tale and took the stylized gothic series to the horrors of the deep. Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 13.25". Signed in the lower right corner, and in Excellent condition. Current bid: $975.

Mike Mignola Hellboy: Conqueror Worm #3 Story Page 8 Original Art (Dark Horse, 2001). The homunculus, Roger, battles Inger's men who have been transformed into frog monsters by Von Klempt. As Inger flees, she encounters ghosts of U. S. soldiers. More paranormal action by Mignola. Rendered in ink over graphite on Dark Horse Bristol board with an image area of 8.75" x 13.25". Signed by Mignola at the bottom right. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $895.

Mike Mignola Hellboy: The Island #2 Story Page 28 Original Art (Dark Horse, 2005). An arcane page from award-winning and celebrated writer/artist Mike Mignola as he concludes the biggest turning point in his Hellboy saga, establishing his character firmly in the weirdest traditions of authentic gothic horror. Created in ink over graphite on Dark Horse Bristol board with an image area of 8.75" x 13.25". Signed in the lower right, and in Excellent condition. Current bid: $825.

Mike Mignola – Hellboy Illustration Original Art (undated). A great inked illustration of Hellboy, one of the most successful independent comic characters of all time, drawn by his creator. This piece was printed in the 2008 The Hellboy Companion by Dark Horse. Created in ink on Bristol board with an image area of 6.5" x 8". Signed by Mignola in the lower border, and initialed in the image area. In Excellent condition.Current bid: $825.

Mike Mignola and Kevin Nowlan Batman Villains Secret Files and Origins 2005 Story Page 7 Original Art (DC, 2005). This page from the Clayface story "If A Man Be Clay!" was actually pencilled by Mignola in the mid-80s, but ended up getting shelved, lost, found, inked by Kevin Nowlan, shelved again, and eventually published in the 2005 Secret Files book. Quite a journey for a great piece of art. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The slightly toned board has a little creasing and staining at the top right corner from water damage, signed by the artists at the bottom of the page. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $750.

Mike Mignola and P. Craig Russell The Phantom Stranger #1 Story Page 21 Original Art (DC, 1987). The Phantom Stranger vows to face Eclipso and stop his mad quest for destruction, but that is for another time. There are more foes to face, and more battles to be won before the end comes. Rendered in ink over graphite on Strathmore Bristol board with an image size of 10" x 15". The slightly toned board has production trimming at the top, tape abrasions at the top and bottom, a pinhole in the top right corner, and light edge wear. In Excellent condition.Current bid: $460.