Jim Lee Original Artwork, Up for Auction at Heritage – For Batman: Hush and Stan Lee

We noted some of the Dave Sim, Mike Allred, Jack Kirby, Murphy Anderson, Frank Frazetta and Carl Barks' original artwork being offered for sale from Heritage Auctions in a big new original artwork lot. Well, there are plenty more from some of the biggest names in North American comic books, and Bleeding Cool may be spotlighting a few over the weekend – and the auction price currently being bid. Such as a number of pages from DC Publisher Jim Lee.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Batman #609 "Hush: Part 2" Story Page 14 Original Art (DC, 2003). From "Chapter Two: The Friend" of 2003's bombastic hit "Hush" by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. Bruce Wayne is in a bad way from an encounter with Killer Croc in the previous issue, but he manages to tap out a message in Morse code, as seen in the panels at left. The near splash page layout looks great and was rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Signed by Lee in the lower margin. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $2300.

Jim Lee Batman:Hush Absolute Edition Endpaper Illustration Original Art (DC Comics, 2005). The year long saga "Hush" dealt with Batman's friendships, trust, and betrayal that pitted him against the deadliest members of his Rogue's Gallery and introduced his newest foe! This original pencil sketch is from the Jim Lee sketchbook that was included in the Absolute Edition, as noted by Lee himself on the en verso of the page. Created in graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 17" x 11". Light handling wear and signed by Lee in the lower left. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $2069.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Just Imagine Stan Lee with Jim Lee Creating Wonder Woman (nn) Story Page 1 Original Art (DC, 2001). Stan Lee and Jim Lee (no relation) together on a single story… at DC? Yep. Part of the "Just Imagine…" project that saw bold re-imaginings of some of DC's most famous characters by one of the men who created the Marvel Universe. This stunner of a page shows Manco Capac (a Peruvian deity) bursting out of Lake Titicaca. Crafted in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". All text is stat paste-up. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $390.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Just Imagine Stan Lee with Jim Lee Creating Wonder Woman #nn Story Page 2 Original Art (DC, 2001). Manco Capac marches into what is now Peru and creates the city of Cusco. And that's just on Page 2 of this "Tale of Two Lees". Rendered in high detail in ink over graphite on bright white DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 16". Signed in the lower margin by Jim Lee. All text is stat paste-up. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $370.