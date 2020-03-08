It's Nice to Feel Needed in Ghost Rider #6 [Preview]

The need for validation is one common across all human beings, so it's nice to see that Ghost Rider #6, in stores from Marvel Comics this week, is taking a break from all of its hellish violence to make connections between characters, as we see in this preview below.

Ghost Rider #6 [Preview]

Ghost Rider is currently calling back to 1990s story Hearts of Darkness, but this preview opens with a quiet scene…

Ghost Rider #6 [Preview]

As Danny Ketch's ex-girlfriend, Stacy Dolan, relaxes with her family in front of the tube, when they receive an unexpected visitor.

Ghost Rider #6 [Preview]

It's Emma, from the bar, possessed by Blackheart. Normally this could be trouble, but Blackheart is just here with a heartwarming message for Stacy…

Ghost Rider #6 [Preview]

Awwww. Isn't that sweet? Ghost Rider #6 hits stores on Wednesday.

GHOST RIDER #6
JAN200990
(W) Ed Brisson (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Aaron Kuder
VERSUS THE SORCEROR SUPREME!
As far as Johnny Blaze is concerned, there's one man who had the power to pull him outta Hell, but that man chose not to lift so much as a finger for him, and that man's name is Doctor Stephen Strange! So now Johnny's got a can of whupass with ol' Stevie's name on it!
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

