Hawkeye Takes Advantage of Daredevil in Hawkeye Freefall #4

Hawkeye: Freefall has been making an excellent case for why Hawkeye is terrible, and that trend looks set to continue. Hawkeye: Freefall #4 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, and we've got a preview below.

One in which Hawkeye has been caught red-handed by Daredevil in his secret Ronin vigilante act.

Except, it looks like Clint lucked out, because Daredevil's radar vision apparently doesn't allow him to recognize costumes.

Hawkeye is relieved and doesn't seem to mind pulling the metaphorical wool over his friend's eyes.

He also shows up late to the meeting, because of course he does. What's your problem, Hawkeye?!

Hawkeye: Freefall #4 hits stores on Wednesday.

Daredevil tips Hawkeye off to the formation of a new task force. They have one mission: to stop the dangerous new Ronin before he tears the city apart. Clint joins up, but he can't help but notice that Ronin gets results. Whose side is he really on? And as Hawkeye's own hunt for the Hood intensifies, he's about to find himself in the sights of one of his most dangerous foes of all time…

