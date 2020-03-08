"Granblue Fantasy: Versus" Reveals Zooey For The Character Pass

Arc System Works revealed this week that Zooey will be the last character added to the first Character Pass for Granblue Fantasy: Versus. She will join Chaos Bringer, Narmaya, Soriz, and Djeeta when the DLC is eventually released in April 2020. Because the news is so new and fresh, they've loaded absolutely nothing up about her and her move set online. All we have is the Japanese trailer, which you can check out below.

Credit: XSEED Games

Hopefully, XSEED Games will be able to reveal a date for the content sometime soon. But in the meantime, you can get a brief look at her in this video.

