"Ghost Recon Breakpoint" Sets Date For Immersive Mode "Ghost Experience"

Ubisoft has finally put a release date on the new immersive Ghost Experience mode for Ghost Recon Breakpoint as it's only a few weeks away. The mode will officially debut on March 24th, 2020 and will come with a ton of options for experienced players. You can read about some of the community settings below, and you can read more about the changes and the experience here. We also have a video for you below to give you an idea of what to expect in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

You'll be able to choose from a variety of community-requested settings: No Gear Level : Customize and keep the same weapon throughout your whole adventure. Quality tiers and item levels are disabled.

: Customize and keep the same weapon throughout your whole adventure. Quality tiers and item levels are disabled. Realistic Looting : Loot your enemies' weapon category and switch them realistically. Gear is found from missions, rewards, and crates.

: Loot your enemies' weapon category and switch them realistically. Gear is found from missions, rewards, and crates. Primary Weapon Quantity : Choose to carry 1 or 2 primary weapons. This was pre-released with TU 1.1.0, but will be fully realized with the Ghost Experience.

: Choose to carry 1 or 2 primary weapons. This was pre-released with TU 1.1.0, but will be fully realized with the Ghost Experience. Ammo Loss on Reload : Remaining ammunition is lost when you change magazines.

: Remaining ammunition is lost when you change magazines. Stamina Level : Adjust how much stamina you consume.

: Adjust how much stamina you consume. Bandage Quantity : Limit the number of bandages your Ghost can carry.

: Limit the number of bandages your Ghost can carry. Risk of Injury : Choose the frequency of the injured status when wounded by enemy bullets.

: Choose the frequency of the injured status when wounded by enemy bullets. Health Regen : Choose to limit, remove or increase your health regeneration.

: Choose to limit, remove or increase your health regeneration. New HUD Settings : Fine-tune your preferred HUD with new settings: Mini-Map Minimal: Smaller map with less information on it. Loot Notification Minimal: Smaller loot notification. 3D Loot Minimal: Smaller 3D loot drop.

: Fine-tune your preferred HUD with new settings: Private Mode : Encounter only story characters and your direct co-op teammates in Erewhon.

: Encounter only story characters and your direct co-op teammates in Erewhon. Access to Maria's Shop: Keep access to Maria's Shop in bivouacs or limit it to Erewhon only.