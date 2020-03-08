'Endings, Beginnings': Sebastian Stan, Shalene Woodley Star in New Drama

Endings, Beginnings is a new drama film starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, and Jamie Dornan. It debuted last year at the Toronto Film Festival, and is getting a wide release in May. It is directed by Drake Doremus, who made the acclaimed film Like Crazy in 2011. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the film below:

Reeling from a bad recent break-up, Daphne (Shailene Woodley) finds herself adrift in life. Living in her sister's guesthouse, she regularly witnesses her sibling and her brother-in-law fighting, which only exacerbates the once-idealistic Daphne's growing despair regarding long-term love. Then, at one of her sister's parties, Daphne meets Frank (Sebastian Stan) and Jack (Jamie Dornan). Both are enormously attractive to her, albeit in very different ways: one is the free-spirited bad boy, unpredictable, and always ready for adventure; the other is sober, intelligent, sensitive, and invested in his career as an academic. Unable to choose between these almost polar opposites, Daphne finds herself bouncing between them instead, enjoying the distinct ways each man sees her — it's as though she's auditioning different versions of herself and the life that might be waiting for her. But fate has a way of making decisions for us, and the time soon comes when Daphne is forced to accept that having it all might just be a disguise for having nothing.

Endings, Beginnings, starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan, opens in theaters on May 1st.