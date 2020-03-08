Elimination Chamber 2020: United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Elimination Chamber 2020 is in full swing, with the United States Champion Andrade going against United States Champion hopeful Humberto Carrillo. These two have been going after each other for months, building up this grudge match. Two months prior Carrillo made sure Andrade would be out of commission for a month (or really, Andrade's wellness policy violation), and Andrade wasted no time taking his anger out on Carrillo.

This action packed, high flying match was an exciting one to watch. Both superstars managed to pin one another, and there were some heart stopping close calls. Andrade and Carrillo put their hearts into this match, and Zelina Vega was also just as passionate — ripping up the protective padding outside the ring for Andrade to use against Carrillo. Carrillo was able to evade the head slam onto the concrete, which then led him to perform a stunning moonsault and cross body. After a series of close counts later, Andrade was able to retain his United States Championship. While Carrillo would have made a good United States Champion, it seems Andrade will (most likely) carry his title into WrestleMania — and I have a feeling these two will meet again at the grandest stage of them all.