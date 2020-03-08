Electronic Arts Updates Their Esports Schedule Due To Coronavirus

Stop us if you've heard this one before. Another company has changed its plans due to the coronavirus, this time its Electronic Arts. The company posted a notice this week letting fans know of the changes to several events, which we have for you below. Some have simply been postponed because they're so far out, others have just simply been canceled. Primarily these affect events for Apex Legends and FIFA 20. We have a list of the events changed by Electronic Arts for you below.

Apex Legends Global Series:

Major 1 of the Apex Legends Global Series | Arlington, Texas | March 13 – 15 | Postponed

EA is postponing this event and will provide a new event date and updated Apex Legends Global Series schedule in the near future.

Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournament #2 | March 21 and 23 | Remains

Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournament #2 will take place as planned.

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series:

CONMEBOL eLibertadores Online & Live Event | March 7 – 8 | Postponed

EA is postponing this event and will provide a new date for it in the future.

eChampions League | Online Qualifiers | March 14 – 15 | Remains

EA will be holding the eChampions League online qualifier March 14th and 15th as planned, more details for the eChampions League live event will be announced at a later date.

FUT Champions Cup Stage V | Bucharest | April 3 – 5 | Cancelled

This event is now cancelled.

PlayStation Licensed Qualifying Event | May 2 – 3 | Cancelled

The live Licensed Qualifying Event originally scheduled for May 2nd and 3rd has been cancelled.

While we don't have any new dates to share at this point in time, we'll look to provide more information regarding these events and the effect on each of the Global Series as soon as we can.

These decisions haven't come easy, but given the large, global nature of these events, we believe that making these changes are in the best interest of protecting the health of the community, including competitors, attendees and staff. As we continue to monitor the situation around the Coronavirus and receive guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), we'll continue to evaluate and provide more updates as it relates to all of EA's Competitive Gaming events.