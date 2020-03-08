Cirque du Soleil's "New Drawn to Life" to Debut This April in Disney Springs

Cirque du Soleil and Disney Parks Experiences and Products are excited to announce their newest Cirque du Soleil show — Drawn to Life! This new family-friendly show will officially premiere on April 17th, 2020. Written and directed by Michel Laprise and with Fabrice Becker as Director of Creation, can only be found at Disney Springs inside the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida! This show will bring the art of Disney animation to life, while thrilling and exciting audiences of all ages.

"Interpreting the works from Disney's spectacular catalogue of animation into a live show was a thrilling opportunity for Cirque du Soleil, and we couldn't be more proud of this production," explained Diane Quinn, Chief Creative Officer Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Together with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, we have created a stunning show that will inspire audiences to dream and reach for the impossible."

This new acrobatic story will tell the tale of Julie, a young, determined girl who finds a gift left behind by her father — an unfinished Disney animation. Julie will then embark on an inspiring quest that will enchant and move audiences. The story will feature ten unique acrobatic acts, as well as animation from timeless Disney classics. There will also be some new animation created for the performance.

"Our show uses new technologies and art forms to portray the innate physicality of animation," says Michel Laprise, Show Writer & Director. "During a number of the acts, classic Disney animation sequences come alive via contemporary projections, complementing the spectacular feats of our acrobats.

Everything from the animation to the sets will draw audiences in. Fans can catch this show from Tuesday through Saturday, with two performances each day.