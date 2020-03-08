"Bloodshot", "F9" Will Release as Planned Says Vin Diesel

Actor Vin Diesel is taking a stand against delaying his upcoming films Bloodshot and Fast & Furious 9 amidst coronavirus fears. The epidemic as reported by sources like the New York Times, spread globally causing multiple events like South by Southwest to cancel and pushing release dates back of certain films most notably, MGM's No Time to Die. The actor spoke to USA Today about the status of Bloodshot and F9.

"Let me put it to you this way: 'Bloodshot' at the end of the day is a soldier. And a soldier doesn't decide or pick when or where he's deployed. We're going to go in"

Taking a Stand with "Bloodshot" and "F9"

Sony's Bloodshot is scheduled a March, while Universal's Fast & Furious 9 for May. Universal announced along with MGM and Eon Productions the delay for Daniel Craig's final James Bond film from April 10 to November 25, 2020. Diesel's status as a producer on both his films factors the studios' firm stance on both dates. While the actor understands any misgivings given the current threat, he feels the public needs the entertainment industry more than ever during the crisis.

"[I] won't fault anyone in the world for saying, 'You guys are stupid for releasing this movie right now.' " But, he added, "we need movies now more than ever. We're already in a very interesting time where cinema and the cinematic experience is so threatened. So, yes, put it on record we're going to show up."

Diesel's adamant about being there for his fans in the world even under the direst of circumstances.

"I love to show up for the audience and for the fans because God knows how much they've showed up for me. I'm crazy. I'm begging Sony to let me go to China, even now. And you should see everyone's faces like, 'You're going alone, buddy!… Maybe the higher thinking is not to just focus on the box office, but know that we're all one world and we all have to get through this together."

The Fast and Furious franchise grossing $5.9 billion globally certainly helps his stance.

Bloodshot comes to theaters on March 13 and Fast & Furious 9 on May 22.