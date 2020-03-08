"Black Adam": Dwayne Johnson Goes Beast Mode for DCEU Role

With the Netflix heist film Red Notice put on hold due to the coronavirus, Dwayne Johnson prepping for his next role as Black Adam for DC Extended Universe. The actor took to Instagram with a gym selfie ripped and bulging.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices.

Truth, justice and the Black Adam way.

Shooting begins this summer"

Based on the comic book by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder, Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) with Adam Sztykiel (Scoob!, Rampage) providing the screenplay. The film is a spinoff of the superhero action-comedy Shazam! (2019).

"Black Adam" Origins

Black Adam first appeared in Fawcett Comics in 1945 before his reintroduction DC Comics in 1973. Whereas Shazam gets his powers from Greco-Roman deities, Black Adam gets his powers from the gods of Egypt. Using the same magic word, Adam gets the stamina of Shu, speed of Haru, strength of Amon, wisdom Zehuti, power of Aton and Courage of Mehen.

Johnson and Collet-Serra completed filming the upcoming Disney summer film Jungle Cruise co-starring with Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II). The actor has numerous projects in development. Among them are a personal television biopic Young Rock for NBC; and The King, a biopic for Warner Bros directed by Robert Zemeckis and Husain El-Minbawi. Johnson was also announced returning for the sequel for San Andreas, DC's Doc Savage for Sony, and the remake of John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China.

Black Adam has a long away to go for DCEU with Wonder Woman 1984 coming later this year on June 5. The Batman comes on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6.

Black Adam comes to theaters on December 22, 2021.