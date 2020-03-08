Ben Affleck Says He "Lost His Enthusiasm" After "Justice League"

To say that the production of Justice League was a bit of a mess would be a massive understatement. The circumstances behind all of the issues were a little different from other movies that have messy productions were much more tragic this time around as director Zack Snyder lost his daughter to suicide. He made the right decision to step away from the movie but that did make the production of the movie shaky. Ben Affleck recently did a video with GQ outlining his entire career and he spoke about the production woes of Justice League.

"Justice League was unfortunately touched by some personal tragedy — a death in (director) Zack's [Synder] family. And like I say, sometimes things sort of work and gel and sometimes you seem to be having one problem after another," Affleck said.

Affleck went on to say that he "really loved" playing Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Batman v Superman but that after Justice League he lost his enthusiasm for the role.

"I had my fill of that," he tells GQ. "They said, 'Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?' And I found that, at some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for it. And I thought this should really be made by someone who for whom it's their wildest dream come true. It was clear to me it was time to move on."

This was rather apparent to all involved as Affleck looked incredibly tired and done during not only the movie but also the press tour for Justice League. Affleck was originally scheduled to direct and star in a solo Batman movie but in January of 2019, he announced that he was stepping away from the role. The movie was passed along to director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson decided to take on the role of Batman. It is currently shooting.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright, Max and Charlie Carver, and more opens on June 25, 2021.