When The CW's Batwoman returns this Sunday with "Grinning From Ear to Ear", Kate (Ruby Rose) aka Batwoman finds herself on the trail of a maniac who's targeting social media influencers. What's making this stand out for us? The title of the episode and the fact that the "big bad" attacks their faces with a blade has us feeling a "Joker vibe" in all of this.

In the following clip, Lucious (Camrus Johnson) grills Kate on her Sophie (Meagan Tandy) status – but news of a new maniac stalking Gotham's streets takes top priority, as Kate looks to check in on someone who might end up a little too close to this case. Bonus? More cool Rachel Maddow voiceovers…

"Batwoman" season 1, episode 14 "Grinning From Ear to Ear": AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her expertise to assist Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy.