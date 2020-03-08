This past week at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway made its fabulous debut! This is the very first ride dedicate to Mickey and Minnie, and looks simply fantastic. While I am sad that it replaced The Great Movie Ride, I love all the new progress the Disney parks have been doing. Not sure what Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railroad is? Well, according to Disney…

Imagine being inside a "Mickey Mouse" cartoon short! Anything can happen aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, where guests burst through the movie screen and join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and pals on a wacky adventure. This first ride-through attraction themed to Mickey and Minnie features dazzling visual effects, a lovable new theme song and surprising twists and turns that are fun for the entire family.

I can't wait to ride it during my next trip to Disney World! To celebrate the new ride, Disney has released some positively adorable items inspired by Runaway Railway. And the good news is you don't need to visit a park to get them — these items are available right on shopDisney!

These ears are so whimsical and fun, I'd feel bad wearing them and possibly damaging them! Featuring a floating Mickey and Minnie inside of the ears, with Goofy conducting the train, these ears are absolutely delightful.

I love unique mugs, and I absolutely love this one. This mug features Goofy as he conducts the runaway railway, while also holding your hot beverage of choice. This mug is perfect for those of us who need a little magic in the morning!

This unique and fun toy is perfect for both kids and collectors. Be the conductor of your own runaway railway with this train whistle — featuring Mickey as he conducts the train!

This limited release ear hat is for the true die-hard fans of this ride! Designed by Imagineer Kevin Rafferty, this adorable ear hat features a 3-D Mickey and Minnie, the famed runaway rail, light-up ears, and more! I absolutely love this ear hat!

Want something to keep you warm during the chilly spring evenings? This adorable pullover is perfect! Featuring Mickey and Minnie on their runaway rail, this pullover is ideal for vacations, or when you just want to add a little magic to your daily life!

Are you a fan of the new Disney ride? Have an item from this collection that we missed? Sound off in the comments below!