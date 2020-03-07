"The Rookie" Season 2 "Follow-Up Day" Introduces Pete Davidson as Nolan's Brother [PREVIEW]

ABC's cop dramedy The Rookie has been more drama than comedy lately. So, for the show's next episode"Follow-Up Day," Nathan Fillion and friends have called in some comedic back-up. Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson will guest star in this week's episode as Officer John Nolan's long-lost half-brother. The surprise family reunion will involve a death, a lawyer, a classic car, and a punch. Davidson and Fillion will take it from there.  Of course, Nolan's family drama will be set against the background of the case of the week. Comedic hi-jinx to follow.

Warning… MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! family secrets await…

 

"Follow-Up Day" – Nolan is given some life-changing news and invites Grace over for a homecooked meal in his newly remodeled kitchen. Meanwhile, each unit is tasked with following up on dormant cases in the hopes they can uncover new leads.

ABC/Christopher Willard
While Nolan is getting to know his brother, the whole team will be taking a fresh look at old cases, hoping to find a lead. Knowing how The Rookie operates, these cold cases will likely not be cold for long. There must be at least a little drama! According to images released by ABC, Nolan will run into a new character played by Meg Delacey. Davidson and Delacey have a few scenes together, with lots of flirting.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Finally, viewers are going to get another glimpse at the relationship between Grace (Ali Larter) and Nolan. They have been casually going out for a while now, but not much has been shown on-screen. After the drama of their initial re-connection, the result was anticlimactic. Grace's character is fun, smart, and interesting, so it would be lovely if the show runners would actually give her more than 2 minutes an episode of screen time! The Rookie doesn't have to be all cops all the time.

ABC/Christopher Willard

The next episode of "The Rookie" – "Follow-Up Day", featuring Pete Davidson – airs Sunday, March 8, at 10 p.m. on ABC.

ABC/Christopher Willard

