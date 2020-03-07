"The Rookie" Season 2 "Follow-Up Day" Introduces Pete Davidson as Nolan's Brother [PREVIEW]

ABC's cop dramedy The Rookie has been more drama than comedy lately. So, for the show's next episode"Follow-Up Day," Nathan Fillion and friends have called in some comedic back-up. Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson will guest star in this week's episode as Officer John Nolan's long-lost half-brother. The surprise family reunion will involve a death, a lawyer, a classic car, and a punch. Davidson and Fillion will take it from there. Of course, Nolan's family drama will be set against the background of the case of the week. Comedic hi-jinx to follow.

Warning… MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! family secrets await…

"Follow-Up Day" – Nolan is given some life-changing news and invites Grace over for a homecooked meal in his newly remodeled kitchen. Meanwhile, each unit is tasked with following up on dormant cases in the hopes they can uncover new leads.

While Nolan is getting to know his brother, the whole team will be taking a fresh look at old cases, hoping to find a lead. Knowing how The Rookie operates, these cold cases will likely not be cold for long. There must be at least a little drama! According to images released by ABC, Nolan will run into a new character played by Meg Delacey. Davidson and Delacey have a few scenes together, with lots of flirting.

Finally, viewers are going to get another glimpse at the relationship between Grace (Ali Larter) and Nolan. They have been casually going out for a while now, but not much has been shown on-screen. After the drama of their initial re-connection, the result was anticlimactic. Grace's character is fun, smart, and interesting, so it would be lovely if the show runners would actually give her more than 2 minutes an episode of screen time! The Rookie doesn't have to be all cops all the time.

The next episode of "The Rookie" – "Follow-Up Day", featuring Pete Davidson – airs Sunday, March 8, at 10 p.m. on ABC.