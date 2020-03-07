Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finds itself in the same enviable-yet-stressful position this fall that The Mandalorian found itself in last year: being the kick-off live-action series for one of the streamer's major "universes": Marvel Studios. But just in case you have any concerns, the MCU's new shield-bearer is here to put your minds at ease.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new film The Banker, Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon, Black Mirror) aka Sam Wilson was asked how things are going with production on the series. After letting Colbert and the audience know that shotting was "almost done", he reassured fans of Captain America that, "the shield is in good hands."

You can check out Mackie's interview with Stephen Colbert below, where he discusses what it was like to be on the receiving end of the "passing of the shield", the importance of "leg days", and other subjects – of course, that's before Colbert "reminds" Mackie of who the new, Joe Quesada-approved Falcon is…

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson aka Falcon) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy). Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) were recently cast in undisclosed roles.

In early November 2019, Stan and Mackie had some great news to share with fans, taking to Marvel Studios' Instagram account to post a "story" announcing that production on the streaming series was officially underway. Following that, Mackie jumped on Twitter to make it "uber-official" with a shot of their respective on-set director's chairs.

Here's a look at some concept art for the upcoming series from the Disney + documentary Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe:

Following up on Super Bowl Sunday's sneak preview of WandaVision, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and Loki – Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during the company's regular conference calls that The Falcon and the Winter Solider will debut August 2020, with WandaVision set for December 2020. No release date was set for Loki, but the series is expected to have a Spring 2021 debut.