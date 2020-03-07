The Daily LITG, 7th March 2020 – Wizard World Cleveland Under Way

Posted on | by Rich Johnston

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. So… has the coronavirus not reached Cleveland?

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. London's West End Hit By Coronavirus – Which Is Great for Theatre Goers
  2. Doug TenNapel Blames Jim Lee and DC Comics For Sean Gordon Murphy Pulling His Cover
  3. Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
  4. DC Telling Different People Different Things About 5G – And More New Creators Involved
  5. Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
  6. Tom King Had Lunch with Matthew Rosenberg and the Comics Industry Exploded
  7. "Doctor Who": The REAL Revelations of "The Timeless Children" [Opinion]
  8. Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
  9. How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
  10. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"

One year ago…

  1. DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
  2. More Superheroes Having Superchildren? (Justice League #19 and Young Justice #3 Spoilers)
  3.  What Does Doomsday Clock #9 Mean for the Future of the DC Universe – Nightwing, Aquaman, Hawkman and More (Spoilers)
  4. Agents of SHIELD Season 6: The Cast Teases Something "Very Different" for the Show
  5. DC Publishes Donald Trump Tweeting That He's Better Than Superman (Doomsday Clock #9 Spoilers)

Happening today…

Happy birthday to…

  • Ben Templesmith, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.
  • Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.
  • Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.
  • Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.
  • Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.
  • Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.
  • Allen Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor. 
  • Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave
  • Kieron Dwyer, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.
  • Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.

