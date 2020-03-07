The Daily LITG, 7th March 2020 – Wizard World Cleveland Under Way

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. So… has the coronavirus not reached Cleveland?
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- London's West End Hit By Coronavirus – Which Is Great for Theatre Goers
- Doug TenNapel Blames Jim Lee and DC Comics For Sean Gordon Murphy Pulling His Cover
- Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
- DC Telling Different People Different Things About 5G – And More New Creators Involved
- Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
- Tom King Had Lunch with Matthew Rosenberg and the Comics Industry Exploded
- "Doctor Who": The REAL Revelations of "The Timeless Children" [Opinion]
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"
One year ago…
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- More Superheroes Having Superchildren? (Justice League #19 and Young Justice #3 Spoilers)
- What Does Doomsday Clock #9 Mean for the Future of the DC Universe – Nightwing, Aquaman, Hawkman and More (Spoilers)
- Agents of SHIELD Season 6: The Cast Teases Something "Very Different" for the Show
- DC Publishes Donald Trump Tweeting That He's Better Than Superman (Doomsday Clock #9 Spoilers)
Happening today…
- Wizard World Comic Con, Cleveland, Ohio
- Liverpool Comic Con, Exhibition Centre, King's Dock, Liverpool, until Sunday
- Can Muslim Comic Book Superheroes Change the World? at London School of Economics and Political Science. Houghton Street, City of London, Westminster at 2:45 pm
Happy birthday to…
- Ben Templesmith, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.
- Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.
- Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.
- Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.
- Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.
- Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.
- Allen Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor.
- Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave
- Kieron Dwyer, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.
- Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.