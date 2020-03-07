Team GO Rocket Made Shadow Pokémon Stronger In "Pokémon GO"

If you've noticed that the Shadow Pokémon are now tougher in Pokémon GO, there's a reason for that. Y can blame Team GO Rocket. For a specific point of time in the game, which the devs gave no indication as to how long it would last, Shadow versions are not a lot more powerful than you've normally encountered. But they only remain stronger as long as they are shadow versions of the standard creatures. So if you have a way to counteract what's going on, you're fine. If not, it's going to be a tough battle when you come across one in the wild. Here's the changes that have been made to them, which we're guessing will last for a few weeks. Best of luck to all you trainers who aren't supporting the Team GO Rocket.

Shadow Pokémon now deal more damage with their Fast and Charged Attacks, but they also take more damage when attacked.

Powering up a Shadow Pokémon and teaching a Shadow Pokémon an additional Charged Attack now cost less Stardust and Candy.

Legendary Shadow Pokémon that you save from Giovanni are now more powerful. During certain time periods, Shadow Pokémon might be able to forget the Charged Attack Frustration by learning a different Charged Attack with a Charged TM, though we haven't figured out when that'll be possible. Please stay tuned for more details.