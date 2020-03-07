Superman Must Learn to Love Himself in Superman #21 [Preview]

Everybody suffers from self esteem issues sometimes. Even The Man of Steel. In this preview of Superman #21, in stores next week by "The Great One" Brian Bendis, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado, we find Superman making a startling admission…

… he actually hates himself! Join the club, Superman! At least you're not a comic book "journalist!"

Even with all the self-hate and anger, Superman still finds a way to show compassion to Mongul. And Mongul is a guy who wants to poop on the Earth!

Superman loves Mongul so much, he even saved his life.

Will Mongul take Superman's advice? Find out on Wednesday.

SUPERMAN #21

JAN200580

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Joe Prado, Ivan Reis

It's Mongul versus Superman in the battle for the survival of the United Planets! The Man of Steel must confront Mongul in front of all the powers of the galaxy, or peace will never be achieved. During one of the most private moments in Superman's existence comes one of his biggest challenges. If Superman fails, the whole of the United Planets falls!

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99