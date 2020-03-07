Say Cowabunga for Corporate Synergy with this Penultimate Preview of Power Rangers/TMNT #4

The Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continue to crossover in in two weeks with the penultimate issue of Power Rangers/TMNT. It's the perfect fusion of intellectual properties popular in the 1990s that still retain an aging base of hardcore fans, in the case of the Power Rangers, the world-famous hardcore fan base colloquially known as the Powerbronies, and for the TMNT, of course, Turtlebronies.

And just as this comic book fuses together these valuable intellectual properties, so too are the Powerbronies and Turtlebronies bonding together, creating perhaps a new kind of brony altogether. A kind of superbronies, greater than the sum of their parts, and willing to purchase future crossovers no matter how flimsy the excuse or how predictable the amalgams, such as Green Ranger Shredder, featured prominently in this issue.

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released an unlettered preview. Join the excitement and become a Powerturtlebrony by reading the press release and checking out the preview below.

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. and in partnership with IDW and Nickelodeon, today revealed a first look at MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #4, the latest issue of an all-new five-issue limited series event! Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil), illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Venom Annual), colored by Walter Baiamonte (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in March 2020. It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as you've never seen them before vs Green Ranger Shredder! Will both teams be enough to stop the head of the Foot Clan as he wields the awesome power of the Dragon Shield and the Morphin Grid for evil? And what's Rita Repulsa up to as the mighty battle rages on?