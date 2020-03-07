Romance is in the Air… and so is Death in Terrifics #26 [Preview]

Love is in the air in this preview of Terrifics #26, the start of a bold new era, according to the solicits. But that's not all that's in the air, unfortunately for Simon Stagg…

But first, Mr. Terrific makes his debut as the Elon Musk of the DC Universe.

While Phantom Girl pines over Plastic Man's kid in his skintight suit.

But when Stagg takes a ride on this innovative new train, he seems optimistic for the future.

Unfortunately, the title of this story doesn't bode well for that. Terrifics #26 is in stores Wednesday.

TERRIFICS #26

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Sergio Davila, Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Dan Mora

A bold new direction for The Terrifics begins here! Following the events of the T-Finity experiment, Mr. Terrific has at last gained control of his long-defunct company Terrifictech, with the help of a mysterious benefactor. Seeking to redefine the concept of super-heroics with bleeding-edge technology and targeted global problem-solving, Michael Holt and his team of outcasts are expanding their horizons to a bright new future. But as the Terrifics evolve, the remnants of evils past just won't let them go…

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99