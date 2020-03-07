Nintendo PlayStation Prototype Finally Sells For $360K

The Nintendo PlayStation auction has ended, finally, and after months of wondering who would actually plunk down money on a console you can't play. The auction ended this week with an undisclosed winner paying $360,000 for the console. That beat out several game collectors and archivists who basically were spending tons fo cash to have what is essentially a display item. The console has been on so many tech videos and blogs about what it can and can't do, the interest in it has become passe. So when word got out that the console was now up for grabs, most were burned out on having any interest in it, leaving only hardcore collectors and the richest of the rich interested.

The relic of a bygone era has always been a point of fascination, as it shows the possibility of what could have happened if Nintendo and Sony were able to work together. And the idea that the PlayStation we know would have never existed, nor would the N64. But that's kind of where it ends because we now know the system didn't have a ton going for it, even in a prototype model. Now that the Nintendo PlayStation has been sold, we look forward to not writing about it again. Until, you know, the day rolls around that the person who paid $360k for it wants their money back and throws it back up on the auction block.