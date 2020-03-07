Murphy Anderson Original Artwork, Up for Auction at Heritage – With Added Richard Nixon

We noted some of the Dave Sim, Mike Allred, Jack Kirby and Carl Barks' original artwork being offered for sale from Heritage Auctions in a big new original artwork lot. Well, there are plenty more from some of the biggest names in North American comic books, and Bleeding Cool may be spotlighting a few over the weekend – and the auction price currently being bid. Such as a number of pages from Murphy Anderson.

Murphy Anderson From Beyond the Unknown #10 Cover Original Art (DC, 1971). Murphy Anderson rendered this as an homage to the Carmine Infantino cover for 1955's Strange Adventures #56, as this issue reprinted the lead story from that issue. Anderson changed the look of the people, to bring them to the modern era of the 70's. The cover art was rendered in ink over graphite on Sparta cover stock Bristol board with an overall image area of 10" x 15" (including logo/header/sidebar). The original art image area is 8" x 10.25". All text (including logo and header info) are stat paste-ups. Some of the paste-ups are losing adherence and missing, and there is glue residue left over and near the floating boy's head. Toned, and in Very Good condition. From the Murphy Anderson Collection. Current bid: $470.

Murphy Anderson From Beyond the Unknown #17 Cover Original Art (DC Comics, 1972). Comics have been innately used for voicing political declarations, and marking historical moments. Good or bad; right or wrong, comics and their covers have served as archives for historical moments since the first political cartoon appeared in Ben Franklin's "The Pennsylvania Gazette" in 1754. This cover features President Richard M. Nixon. Note that unlike many 1970s anthology covers, this one is not a bunch of pasted-together pieces, the art is drawn directly on the main board, and the story titles are lettered on the board. Created in ink over graphite on Sparta Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The logo and the alien text word bubbles are stat paste-ups. Light smudging, adhesive residue staining, and small pinholes. Art is in Excellent condition. From the Murphy Anderson Collection. Current bid: $600.

Murphy Anderson Mysteries in Space: The Best of DC Science Fiction Comics Front Cover Illustration Original Art (Simon and Schuster, 1980). The Fireside books are fondly remembered, and they brought comics to bookstore shelves at a time when that wasn't common. Adam Strange is swooping into action on this awesome sci-fi send-up! It's possible that Anderson was working from Carmine Infantino pencils when he produced this piece, as that space ship in the lower section sure has the look of a 1980s-era Infantino style to it. This trade paperback had a wraparound cover, however the art was produced on two separate sheets of vellum. Please note that this is only the front cover. Rendered in blue pencil and ink on vellum with an image area of 11" x 13". Lightly toned and in Excellent condition. From the Murphy Anderson Collection. Current bid: $700.

Murphy Anderson Secret Origins Annual #2 Flash Cover Original Art (DC, 1988). The Flash was shown twice on this unusual cover! This is the larger background image. Created in ink over blue pencil on onionskin paper with an image area of 9" x 13". The paper is lightly toned and in Very Good condition. From the Murphy Anderson Collection. Current bid: $525.

Murphy Anderson Secret Origins #45 Cover Blackhawk and El Diablo Original Art (DC, 1989). This issue spotlights both Blackhawk and the newest incarnation (at the time) of El Diablo. A great split-screen cover design by the masterful Murphy Anderson. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Lightly toned, with a very slight amount of surface soiling. There is a bit of glue residue from a missing DC Bullet paste-up in the upper left. Signed and dated in the image area. In Excellent condition. From the Murphy Anderson Collection. Current bid: $460.

Murphy Anderson Who's Who In the DC Universe #8 "Captain Comet" Illustration Original Art (DC, 1991). DC's first actual Mutant was Captain Comet… the man born 100,000 years before his time! He also pre-dated Marvel's merry mutants, the X-Men, by 12 years! This image of the good Captain was produced for DC's ring-binder version of their encyclopedic series detailing all of their major characters. It was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 13". The art was trimmed to the image area, then stripped-in to a larger 12" x 15" Bristol board specially created for use with this series. The original art is held in with tape on the reverse side. The Captain Comet logo is a stat paste-up. In Very Good condition. From the Murphy Anderson Collection. Current bid: $420.