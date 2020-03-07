"Minecraft" Festival Now Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Yet another convention has decided to fold up shop in 2020 over the coronavirus issues, this one being the Minecraft Festival. The news came down on the game's official website, which we've posted in-full for you below. However, the big takeaway from this one compared to others is that it is not canceled, simply postponed as they wait to see what develops with the virus. The event was set to take place this September in Orlando.

You were excited. We were excited. Overall excitement was palpable as Minecraft Festival tickets were going to be released on Friday of this week, officially kickstarting the countdown to our in-person blockstravaganza this September. But after careful consideration and much hand-wringing, we have decided to postpone the event until next year.

In recent weeks, the COVID-19 outbreak has led many organizers to cancel or postpone gatherings and events across the world, as a preventive measure to ensure the health and safety of their guests. The situation around Minecraft Festival, however, is a little different. September is still many months away, and we are not making any predictions about how long it will take to put the outbreak behind us. This decision is rather a result of the extensive preparations required to organize a mammoth event like this.

Our partners, producers, and exhibitors are based in all corners of the world, and right now we can't meet and collaborate in the way we need to. Without knowing exactly when we can resume planning, we have decided to postpone. That way, we can make sure that next year's event will be the amazing one that our community expects and deserves.

Granted, this is all quite disheartening. But we do have some good news as well! Minecraft Live will happen, as planned. It'll be the place for all the latest Minecraft news, announcements and behind the scenes exclusives, and it will be live-beamed straight to your screen, wherever you are. Thanks, Internet! Stay tuned for a date, a time, and myriad announcements.