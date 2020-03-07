Magik Puts Cyclops in His Place in New Mutants #9 [Preview]

Cyclops has spent a lot of time in recent X-Men comics have threesome sex with Wolverine and Jean Grey, but in this preview of New Mutants #9, by Ed Brisson and Flaviano, Cyclops finally gets back to business.

Calling Magik to a meeting at his f*** den to chastise her about all the antics the New Mutants have gotten up to for the past eight issues.

But Magik… isn't taking any crap from Cyclops.

Damn! Cyclops is gonna need to blow off some steam by getting railed really hard by Wolverine after that!

New Mutants #9 hits stores on Wednesday.

NEW MUTANTS #9 DX

JAN200849

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Flaviano (CA) Michael Del Mundo

A NIGHTMARE BECOMES REAL!

With Krakoan confidence, the youth of mutantkind are ready to take on any challenge the world has to throw at them – but when reality itself betrays them, what hope is there for the NEW MUTANTS?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99