Magik Puts Cyclops in His Place in New Mutants #9 [Preview]

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Cyclops has spent a lot of time in recent X-Men comics have threesome sex with Wolverine and Jean Grey, but in this preview of New Mutants #9, by Ed Brisson and Flaviano, Cyclops finally gets back to business.

New Mutants #9 [Preview]

Calling Magik to a meeting at his f*** den to chastise her about all the antics the New Mutants have gotten up to for the past eight issues.

New Mutants #9 [Preview]

But Magik… isn't taking any crap from Cyclops.

New Mutants #9 [Preview]

Damn! Cyclops is gonna need to blow off some steam by getting railed really hard by Wolverine after that!

New Mutants #9 hits stores on Wednesday.

NEW MUTANTS #9 DX
JAN200849
(W) Ed Brisson (A) Flaviano (CA) Michael Del Mundo
A NIGHTMARE BECOMES REAL!
With Krakoan confidence, the youth of mutantkind are ready to take on any challenge the world has to throw at them – but when reality itself betrays them, what hope is there for the NEW MUTANTS?
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  