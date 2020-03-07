Lycan Nightmare Come to Life With Dream Figures Statue

Monsters don't really get their time to shine as often as they use to. Lycans, Vampires, Mummy's, and so many more monsters out there have fueled the ideas of what horror films are now. Dream Figures is bringing that horror back to the monsters with their newest terrifying statue. This Lycan statue showcases the beast who has already started his hunt with his spoils around him. The gothic display is a perfect touch with the ruins and haunting trees surrounding the monster. The detail on his gruesome statue is something unique and deadly that is a perfect piece for any horror buff.

The Lycan Nightmare Collections Statue from Dream Figures is priced at $1,200. Pre-orders are live and you can find them located here. I hope we can see more nightmares come out later on and expand our monster love once again.

The full moon is here!

Lycan Statue by Dream Figures 1:4 Scale – Nightmares Collections

ABOUT THIS STATUE

Lycosura, ancient Greece Fearful of the gods, its ruler offered Zeus blood sacrifices … Blood of innocent travelers, whose bodies became part of the banquet. Nothing is wasted at Licaon's house. One day a traveler arrived at his door. Warned that he could be a God, Lycaon offered him a place at his table. The wrath of God was such that it destroyed everything …

"Lycaon they call you and in Lycan you will become" Those were the last words of the great ZEUS. Every decade, Licaon has the opportunity to redeem himself, he simply needs not to eat human flesh … He has not yet succeeded to this day.

Sideshow and Dream Figures proudly present the second project of Dream Figures' classic terror line. Based on the myths and literature of the monster genre LYCAN is a great statue. This quarter scale centerpiece focuses on the main characteristics of the Monster: brutality, bloody, savage … taking care of all the details and bringing an awesome and terrorific look.