Jim Carrey, Michel Gondry, and Dave Holstein's critically-acclaimed Showtime series Kidding has quietly become one of the best shows on televison, cable, or streaming. It continues to find ways to both blend as well as smash together the magical with the mundane… the hope with the heartbreak… the wonderful times with the wasted moments.

Jeff (Carrey) finds his dream of reaching out becoming a nightmare for himself and his family. Deidre's (Catherine Keener) willing to do whatever it takes to get her hands back on Astronotter – and keep the show moving forward… and under her watch. Meanwhile, we find Seb (Frank Langella) in a position we haven't seen before: having his heart played.

Now here's a look at the promo, preview clip, and overview for penultimate episode "The Nightingale Pledge", as well as an episode overview for season finale "The Puppet Dalai Lama" – followed by a mixed set of images from both episodes. In the sneak preview, Deidre arrives home to find the babysitter missing (???) – but it's the advice Maddy (Juliet Morris) gives her mother that could be the key to Deidre getting what she wants:

"Kidding" season 2, episode 9 "The Nightingale Pledge": Jeff learns the safest place for him is far away from everyone. Will talks to a mysterious visitor at his school. With Maddy's help, Deirdre gets a win for the show. Directed by Jake Schreier, and written by Dylan Tanous and Dave Holstein. "Kidding" season 2, episode 10 "The Puppet Dalai Lama": Jill asks Jeff a question he isn't sure if he can answer. Directed by Jake Schreier, and written by Dave Holstein.

The loss of "Mr. Pickles" was one that was felt by children of all ages, as Phoebe Robinson, Lena Waithe, Andrew Rannells, William H. Macy, and more express their pride in being a part of the "Pickle Platoon" – and how everything from the puppets to the music to the man himself impacted their lives:

With his beloved Mr. Pickles' Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff Pickles must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. As Jeff navigates the most complicated moral gray areas of his life, he discovers a new side of himself in a season full of music, magic, puppets and pathos.

Kidding was created and is executive produced by Holstein (Weeds, Raising Hope), who wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner. The series is also executive produced by Oscar winner Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), who is directing several episodes, including the premiere. In addition, Kidding is executive produced by Carrey, Michael Aguilar (I'm Dying Up Here), Roberto Benabib (Weeds), Raffi Adlan (The Green Hornet), Emmy nominee Jason Bateman (Ozark, Arrested Development) and Jim Garavente (Bad Words).