James Wan Produced Monster Film a go at Universal

James Wan is producing a new, untitled monster flick over at Universal. The film is inspired by the studios long history with monster films, being the home of Dracula, Frankenstein, Creature, Wolfman, Bride, and more. No time like the present, as their reimagining of The Invisible Man is a hit and they want to strike while the iron is hot. James Wan will produce through his Atomic Monster production house. Robbie Thomson will pen the script. …the story will focus on a group of teens who discover that a neighbor is building a monster in his basement. Spoiler: the monster gets loose.

That sounds like a modern, reimagining of Frankenstein to me…how about you? Again, that makes sense. After the disaster that was the launch of the Dark Universe, Universal rightly took a step back and is now focusing on individual stories for the classic monsters instead of a connected universe. Bringing in James Wan, responsible for The Conjuring Universe, is a no-brainer. Say what you will about The Invisible Man, but Blumhouse made a fresh, entertaining film out of the concept, and there is no reason James Wan couldn't do the same for a character like Frankenstein.

No word yet on a director or cast, but surely that will come soon.

