"Final Fantasy VII Remake" Producer Reveals What Game He'd Remake

With everybody psyched up about Final Fantasy VII Remake on the way, it's gotten the discussion going of what Final Fantasy games deserve a remake. There's no doubt that there is a big library of games to choose from that were made at different points in time and eras of gaming. So basically, the sky's the limit as far as remakes go, depending on how far back you want to turn the clock. But for most of us, it doesn't matter what we want to be remade, we're not in a position of power. Which is why it's far more interesting to hear what actual producers at Square Enix would love to do.

During an interview with Gamereactor, producer Yoshinori Kitase got put on the spot and was asked what Final Fantasy title he'd love to tackle next. The answer may surprise some, but for a lot of fans, it shouldn't be all that shocking.

Ok, so first of all, you have to promise you're not going to write an article saying Square Enix is remaking Final Fantasy something, something… It's just a purely personal opinion, just so you understand that. With that caveat in place, the first Final Fantasy that I worked on myself was Final Fantasy V, that hasn't been remade with the more realistic kind of approach yet, so I think it might be quite interesting to do a FF5 remake someday.

Final Fantasy V is probably one of the best games in the franchise we never got to experience in its heyday. Oh sure, we got ports later for the PlayStation and the Gameboy Advance, but the reality is the game never got its due the same way Final Fantasy II and III did on the SNES. It technically should have been what FF3 was had Squaresoft, at the time, not been bogged down with multiple projects. But then we would have probably missed out on seeing FF6 in its place since we didn't get another in the states until FF7. But we agree, if they do another one after Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy V is a great choice.