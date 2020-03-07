Epic Games Store Reveals Their Free Games For March 2020

The Epic Games Store is doing its own version of monthly free games, which are mostly indie titles that you can download and play for a short time. This week the company revealed everything that you can snag in the month of March. The five games are Offworld Trading Company, GoNNER, Anodyne 2: Return To Dust, A Short Hike, and Mutazione. The first two are only available until March 12th, while the rest kick in for a week from March 12th-19th. If you have the Epic Games Store on your PC, now would be a good time to jump on that.

Offworld Trading Company

Mars has been colonized, and Earth's corporate titans fight to dominate this new market. Competition is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS from Civilization IV Lead Designer, Soren Johnson.

GoNNER

GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally.

Anodyne 2: Return To Dust

Run, jump, and drive across vast, dreamy 3D landscapes. Shrink into surreal, 2D dungeons inside of characters' bodies. Travel the world, meet strange people, and save the world from the dangerous Nano Dust.

A Short Hike

Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak. Follow the trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.

Mutazione

A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural. Join Kai as she arrives in the mysterious community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather. Discover scenic hangouts, magical gardens, new friends, and old secrets…