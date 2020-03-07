Catwoman Faces an Important Decision… or Does She? Catwoman #21 [Preview]

20 issues ago, Catwoman took a much needed break from Gotham City after leaving Batman at the alter. Because of the nature of decompressing and accelerated shipping schedules, Catwoman is both already back with Batman in Gotham and simultaneously still in Villa Hermosa fighting zombies. But only for one more issue, Catwoman #21, and it just so happens that's the issue previewed below.

But being in two places at once is tiring, and Catwoman is starting to feel the pressure.

The urge to return to Gotham and catch up with current continuity is like a horde of zombies surrounding her, hungry for flesh.

Soon she'll be vacationing with a recovering, mustachioed Batman on a lake, and then after that beating up Bane, rendering the decision presented in the solicit meaningless.

For is Catwoman's destiny not already preordained? Is this comic book not therefore a metaphor for life itself, the mere illusion of choice disguising a more mundane, preset reality?

Is Catwoman #21 a deep philosophical rumination on the futility of the human condition?

Decide for yourself next Wednesday… if you have a choice.

CATWOMAN #21

JAN200537

(W) Jo?lle Jones (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Jo?lle Jones

In this action-packed conclusion to the Villa Hermosa epic, Catwoman and Raina Creel go head-to-head. Win or lose, this is a crossroads for Catwoman. Will she stay with her sister in their new home, or return to Gotham City and the life she hoped she had left behind?

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99