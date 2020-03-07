Bethesda Confirms PC Requirements On Steam For "DOOM Eternal"

Before you decide to purchase DOOM Eternal on PC, Bethesda Softworks has finally posted the specs required to run the game on its Steam page. The upside is that if you have a relatively new PC made within the past five years, or at least a couple of parts in it that are, you'll be pretty good to go. The downside is that you're looking at between 58-66 GB of space you're giving up to play this thing. You can check out the full specs below for both minimum requirements and the recommended model. DOOM Eternal will be released on March 20th for console and March 21st for PC.

Minimum Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings) Recommended Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)