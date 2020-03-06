So Wynonna Earp star/director Melanie Scrofano is now one of our favorite people of all time – and all it took was a blunt, direct, and well-timed tweet. Yesterday, we highlighted a video clip that was posted as part of SYFY's Women's History Month celebration. In it, the cast opened up about the experience of working with first-time series director Scrofano – and to say they were complimentary would be an understatement (check it out here).

In fact, the cast's reaction was so positive that one fan asked, "What can't she do?" – to which, the show's official Twitter account responded with, "We're willing to bet the answer is literally nothing."

What followed was a "challenge accepted" by Scrofano: another example of how open and honest she likes to be with the Wynonna Earp fanbase – and probably one of the best ways to "mic-drop" a conversation cold (and make us laugh in the process):

Anal — Melanie Scrofano (@MelanieScrofano) March 5, 2020

Throughout the month, the multi-faceted "We Are Her(oes)" campaign will not only honor the impact women have had upon all corners of the "geek culture" landscape, but also spotlight content created for and by women across SYFY's multiple platforms. From Wynonna Earp marathons and season 4 preview to the series premiere of Vagrant Queen, here's a look at what SYFY has in store for marathons, original programming, and podcasts:

● "Forgotten Women of Genre" Podcast (Available starting Monday, March 2) will pay homage to 20 women who were instrumental in the genre, with 20 new episodes airing throughout March.

● "Wynonna Earp" Fan-Favorites Marathons (Friday, March 6 from 6:30-9:30 a.m.; Friday, March 20 from 6:30-10:30 a.m.; Friday, March 27 from 6-9 a.m. on SYFY): weekly marathons (minus Friday, March 13) leading up to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Season 4 during 20 Women to Watch in 2020 doc special on March 27

● "Man-sel in Distress" Movie Marathon (Sunday, March 8, from 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.): Action movie marathon showcasing strong female characters who are the heroines of their stories — saving the men in distress. Airing on International Women's Day, titles include Mad Max: Fury Road, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider; Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life; Zombieland; X-Men: First Class; and Power Rangers.

● "Vagrant Queen" Series Premiere (Friday, March 27): Based on the comic book series from Vault Comics and created by created by an all-female team of writers and directors, the 10-episode series kicks off a female-focused night of originals on SYFY.

VAGRANT QUEEN follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).

● "20 Women to Watch in 2020" Documentary Special (Friday, March 27) — This FANGRRLS original documentary special spotlights rising women across film, TV and comics who stand to make major impacts in the genre this year.