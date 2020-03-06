Sabrina the Teenage Witch Needs a Little Christmas in This FOC Preview of Something Wicked #1

With final order cutoff approaching on Monday, Archie Comics has released a preview of Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Something Wicked #1, the first issue in a new series launching in April from Kelly Thompson, Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, and Jack Morelli.

It looks like Sabrina is having trouble keeping up with her grades.

And she's also having trouble staying awake, even with a romantic interest to keep her blood pumping.

Plus, for all we know, they probably canceled the Greendale comic con for coronavirus. All of this adds up to Sabrina needing something to take her mind of things… something like… an all-year Christmas store?

That'll do the trick.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Something Wicked #1 hits stores on April 1st.

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 (OF 5)

Because you demanded it: Volume Two of the critically acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish! Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She's trapped in a love triangle, she's having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she's being blackmailed. As if all that wasn't enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts suddenly starting to look like people she can't trust. What's a teen witch to do?! Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Rebekah Isaacs, Marguerite Sauvage, Cameron Stewart

On Sale Date: 4/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.