'King Richard' Adds Dylan McDermott to Williams Sisters Biopic

King Richard is an upcoming biopic about Venus and Serena Williams and their relationship with their father Richard. Will Smith will take on the role of Richard, while the cast also includes McDermott, Liev Schreiber, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal. Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing from a script by Zach Baylin.

King Richard depicts the determination and fortitude of Williams, who trained his two daughters to play tennis, beginning on cracked courts in Compton, California, to later coaching them to Grand Slam wins and shaping them into two of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

The story of the Williams sisters and their father is quote an interesting one. King Richard has Oscar potential written all over it, and basically is being made for awards season. Will Smith is perfect for the role, and has seen a resurgence as of late, starring last year in the mega-hit Aladdin for Disney, along with Gemini Man and this past January's highly successful relaunch of the Bad Boys film franchise. Look for this one to complete his "comeback" with another awards season when this comes out later this year.

King Richard is in production now, and will be released on November 25, 2020.

