Doug TenNapel Blames Jim Lee and DC Comics For Sean Gordon Murphy Pulling His Cover

Sean Gordon Murphy, who recently announced plans to launch a curated label at DC Comics for his White Knight universe, has announced that he will pull his cover from Earthworm Jim creator Doug TenNapel's upcoming crowdfunded comic, Bigfoot Bill 2: Finger of Poseidon, after discussion with TenNapel. Murphy has long been a fan of TenNapel's work and more recently a friend…

…and recently tweeted about his collaboration with TenNapel, prompting a lot of replies over the past week pointing to TenNapel's past comments criticised widely for being transphobic.

Today, in response, Murphy announced that he has spoken to TenNapel and will pull the cover from the project, citing past "anti LGBTQ" comments made by TenNapel that were brought to Murphy's attention. Murphy doesn't specifically mention TenNapel or Bigfoot Bill by name, but calls himself a big supporter of the LGBTQ community, naming inclusion a major theme in his work and saying he cannot be "connected to opinions that hurt the LGBTQ community that's meant so much to my life and my upbringing."

In response to Murphy's announcement, TenNapel tweeted:

Here's the cover which has now been pulled. The fundraiser has currently pulled in $74,430 of its initial $12,000 goal.

Bleeding Cool reached out to Doug TenNapel for comment, but we haven't heard back as of press time.

