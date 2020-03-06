Here Comes the Brood in X-Men #8 [Preview]

Marvel has released a very brief preview of X-Men #8, in stores next week by Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar. But what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality, because this preview is chock full of Brood!

As we check in on a Shi'ar graveyard where life is thriving in the form of beautiful Acanti.

But all is not as it seems, as these whale-like alien creatures are host to something more sinister… no, not centrists! Close, though. It's the Brood!

That's not a good sign, is it? X-Men #8 is in stores on Wednesday.

X-MEN #8 DX

JAN200843

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard! Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99