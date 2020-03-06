Here Comes the Brood in X-Men #8 [Preview]

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Marvel has released a very brief preview of X-Men #8, in stores next week by Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar. But what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality, because this preview is chock full of Brood!

The Brood Cometh in X-Men #8 [Preview]

As we check in on a Shi'ar graveyard where life is thriving in the form of beautiful Acanti.

The Brood Cometh in X-Men #8 [Preview]

But all is not as it seems, as these whale-like alien creatures are host to something more sinister… no, not centrists! Close, though. It's the Brood!

The Brood Cometh in X-Men #8 [Preview]

That's not a good sign, is it? X-Men #8 is in stores on Wednesday.

X-MEN #8 DX
JAN200843
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard! Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  