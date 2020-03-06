"Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives More Events For March 2020

Niantic has revealed a number of events for the month of March to keep all of you Harry Potter: Wizards Unite busy for the next few weeks. The devs revealed four new events that will carry players into April, giving you new challenges to achieve and things to collect. Not to mention a change of pace when it comes to the Circus Calamitous event. Here's a quick list of the four events coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Circus Calamitous Brilliant Event Part 1: March 10 – March 17 Return Brilliant Circus Arcanus Foundables from the 1920s that are on the loose, including the Zouwu and Graphorn.

March Community Day: March 21 Find the hidden Room of Requirement and assist Fred and George Weasley, as well as other members of Dumbledore's Army.

Circus Calamitous Brilliant Event Part 2: March 24 – March 31 Continue to help the return of lost Brilliant Circus Arcanus Foundables from the 1920s including Nagini and the Kappa.

Magical Mischief Event: March 31 – April 2 Grab your Marauder's Map and make some magical mischief of your own with the young Marauders themselves: James, Sirius, Remus and Peter.

