"Ghost of Tsushima" Officially Dated for June, Gets Epic Collector's Edition

Ghost of Tsushima has officially been dated for PlayStation 4 and will hit the system on June 26. That may feel like a long way off, until you think about all the other games coming out between now and then.

It looks like it's going to be a good time, though. In fact, it looks nearly like a samurai film in video game form. The latest trailer, which features the original Japanese voiceover (it's from PlayStation Japan, naturally) goes a long way when it comes to convincing players it may very well be the best way to experience the game – its original Japanese language.

You can check the new cinematic trailer out below, which has a distinct Japanese movie auteur flavor. It keeps looking even better every time we see the game, to be quite honest.

There's also a particularly impressive Collector's Edition you can expect to nab alongside the game, if you don't mind parting with significant amount of money.

Are you looking forward to getting your hands on the game, or are you gunning for another Collector's Edition with a series of particularly awesome goodies? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!